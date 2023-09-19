Andhra Pradesh CM offers silk robes at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented Pattu Vastralu (silk robes) to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State Government on the first day of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam late Monday. He also offered prayers at the temple early Tuesday.

After reaching the temple of Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy, Jagan Mohan Reddy headed to Tirumala temple. TTD archakas tied the parivattam to the Chief Minister before he presented the Pattu Vastralu and had darshan. He carried the silk robes on his head in the traditional attire.

The CM first offered prayers in Tirumala temple and later to Vakulamata, Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Bhashyakarla Sannidhi and Yoga Narasimhaswamy.

After the darshan, TTD vedic pundits blessed him in Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam reciting hymns and handed over prasadam and a portrait of the deity.

The Chief Minister also released the TTD diary and calendar for 2024. Later, he inaugurated Vakula Mata Nilayam and Sri Rachana complex built with Rs 7 crore and Rs 11.50 crore respectively.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer A. V. Dharma Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Kottu Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Roja, MLAs Kodali Nani, Madhusudan Reddy and others were present.

