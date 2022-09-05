Andhra Pradesh: Doctor suspended for using fake fingerprint

Amaravati: A doctor at a primary health centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district has been suspended for faking biometric attendance to show him always present, though he was doing private practice at some other place.

Dr Bhanu Prakash, medical officer at primary health centre at Guntupalli in Vallikurava ‘mandal’ (block), was suspended by state Health Minister Vidala Rajini during a visit to the PHC.

Dr Prakash, who was supposed to attend to patients at the PHC, was running a private hospital at Martur.

The doctor had, allegedly with the help of fake fingerprint and collusion with some staff members, been managing the attendance.

Attendance despite not attending the duties was not the only complaint against the doctor. Female staff members complained that in the past he used to consume liquor with some colleagues, misbehaved with them and make them video calls to them late in the night.

Taking a serious note of the complaints, the minister ordered his suspension. She directed the officials to take departmental action against him.

During the surprise visit, the minister was shocked to find insects and cockroaches in the operation theatre.

She pulled up the PHC officials for poor maintenance of the facility and asked them where the funds were being spent.