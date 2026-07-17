Andhra Pradesh finally receives Waqf records from Telangana

Amaravati: The Telangana State Waqf Board has officially handed over records relating to Waqf properties in Andhra Pradesh to the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board.

This has resolved the issue pending since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz said on Friday that Telangana Waqf Board handed over a vast collection of documents, including 3,503 files, 4,050 reports of the Survey Commissioner, two official gazette volumes, and other highly valuable historical records.

He stated that this was not merely a transfer of records but a historic milestone, as Andhra Pradesh has regained possession of crucial evidence essential for safeguarding Waqf property rights.

Following the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014, key records, files, survey forms, district-wise gazettes, copies of Board resolutions and other vital documents pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board had remained under the jurisdiction of the Telangana Waqf Board.

Although the Waqf Act, 1995, along with the bifurcation guidelines formulated by the Central Government, mandated the transfer of all records, asset details and associated funds relevant to Andhra Pradesh to the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board, the process had failed to gain momentum over the last several years.

Abdul Aziz noted that the unavailability of these records following the state bifurcation had hampered several critical functions, including the protection of Waqf properties, the determination of ownership rights, the removal of encroachments, and the handling of legal matters.

He stated that after assuming the office, he had taken the responsibility of resolving this issue. He held multiple meetings with the Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman and senior officials, ultimately achieving this goal through persistent follow-up.

He mentioned that the Telangana Waqf Board owe Rs 55 crore to Andhra Pradesh, and these funds are expected to be released soon.

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Abdul Aziz noted that these records would strengthen the legal recognition of Waqf properties, the protection of rights, the handling of legal cases, and future administrative operations.

Highlighting that a decade-long issue has finally been resolved and acknowledging the crucial support provided by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Ministers Nara Lokesh and N.M.D. Farooq, he expressed special gratitude to the Telangana State government, the Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman, officials, and all those who contributed to this process.