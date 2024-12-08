Andhra Pradesh: Four killed as car rams into tree

Amaravati: The joy of buying a new car turned into gloom within a month for a family as the vehicle met with an accident on Sunday, killing four members and injuring four others.

The accident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district when the family was returning home after puja of the new vehicle in neighbouring Telangana.

The accident occurred when the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), in which the eight persons were travelling, rammed into a roadside tree on the Addanki-Narketpalli highway near Bharmanapalli.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies were also moved to a government hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as T. Suresh, Vanita, Yogulu and Venkateswarlu, all residents of Siripura in Kavali mandal of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital at Piduguralla. They were identified as U. Pranay, Adilakshmi, Srinivas Rao, and Kaushalya.

Police suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident.

They were all returning from Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple in the Jagtial district of neighbouring Telangana. They had gone to the famous temple for puja of their new car and performed various rituals.

District Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Rao visited the accident site. He said the driver was driving the vehicle at a high speed and dozed off which led to the crash. He said they registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident in Palnadu district, a woman was found murdered on the outskirts of Sattenapalli town.

The victim was identified as T. Ramadevi, a resident of Ranga colony in the town. The body was found in agriculture fields on Sunday.

Police suspect that extramarital relations led to the murder. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.