Andhra Pradesh gets record Rs 12,123 crore for development of national highways: Official

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 21st April 2022 11:59 am IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Amaravati: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the highest-ever outlay of Rs 12,123 crore for improvement of National Highway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

State Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said this allocation is a jump of Rs 4,258 crore over last year’s sanction of Rs 7,865 crore.

In AP, the national highways are spread over a length of 7,303.34 kilometres of which 4,007.95 km are maintained by the state Roads and Buildings Department.

MS Education Academy

“We will take up improvement of the NHs maintained by the state Roads and Buildings department with the funds allotted this year. These projects will improve connectivity from industrial nodes, economic zones and places of tourist interest. This will also improve logistic efficiency and create employment opportunities, besides generating more tax revenue to the state government,” Krishna Babu said in a release.

The Principal Secretary said they would complete all detailed project reports and land acquisition to commence the projects during the year itself.

“These will be in addition to the works that will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” Krishna Babu added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button