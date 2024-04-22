Wedding in Akkineni family soon, gets green signal from Samantha?

Hyderabad: News about relationships and weddings in the film industry never fail to stir up excitement among fans, often spreading like wildfire across social media. Be it a rumor of celebrity couples dating or announcements of impending nuptials, such reports capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

Latest rumour is about Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni’s wedding.

Akhil Akkineni To Tie Knot Soon?

Speculations are rife in Tollywood circles as reports surface about a budding romance in the life of actor Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni. According to reports, a popular heroine from the Telugu film industry, who shared the screen with Akhil in the past, has expressed romantic interest in him, and the feeling is mutual.

Social media platforms are buzzing with rumors of their alleged relationship, fueling excitement among fans. A report from Cinejosh suggests that Samantha, former wife of Naga Chaitanya, is purportedly aware of the situation and is reportedly supportive of Akhil.

Samantha’s recent birthday wishes to Akhil have further fueled speculation, hinting at a continued close bond between them despite her separation from Naga Chaitanya. There are murmurs that the heroine in question might be pressuring Akhil to take their relationship to the next level.

Fans of the illustrious Akkineni family are thrilled by the possibility of a joyous event on the horizon. If all goes according to rumors, the heroine in question could soon become a part of the Akkineni household. However, details about the identity of the actress remain shrouded in mystery.

For the unversed, Akhil was previously engaged to Shriya Bhupal in 2016, the granddaughter of business tycoon G. V. Krishna Reddy. However, their planned wedding in 2017 was called off under undisclosed circumstances.

As speculation mounts, enthusiasts eagerly await confirmation about the alleged romance and the possibility of wedding bells ringing in the Akkineni family once again. Only time will tell if these rumors will materialize into reality.