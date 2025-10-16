Andhra Pradesh is reaping benefits with ‘double-engine’ NDA govt: CM

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the state is reaping incremental benefits with the “double engine sarkar” (govt) of the NDA.

Addressing the ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kurnool, the chief minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest investments with the cooperation of PM Modi.

Referring to the savings accruing to people through the recent GST rejig, the CM said this is just the beginning as they will see many more benefits flowing through in the future.

The TDP supremo thanked the PM on behalf of the people of the southern state for the cut in GST taxes, adding that every family will benefit Rs 15,000 per annum.

Observing that ‘One Nation One Tax One Market’ is the motto of the GST regime, he said the GST 2.0 reforms brought 99 per cent of articles under the two rate slabs of either zero per cent or five per cent.

With these reforms, the CM highlighted that the prices of essential goods will reduce, benefiting poor and middle classes, and also farmers, vendors and others.

“With double engine NDA sarkar both at the Centre and in the state, Andhra Pradesh is reaping incremental benefits. With the cooperation of PM Modi, the state is receiving the highest investments,” Naidu said.

According to the CM, the people of Andhra Pradesh made “super savings through Super Six (welfare) schemes and Super GST”.

Naidu told the PM that over 98,000 events were held in the southern state on GST reforms and promised to continue them beyond the Diwali festival.

Congratulating PM Modi for completing 25 years in office, Naidu reiterated that he is the right leader in the right place at the right time.

Naidu said India is very fortunate to have him (Modi) as the PM, who is working without rest or break, recalling his association with several other PMs.

He further said India commands respect globally, thanks to PM Modi.

Naidu also exuded confidence that India will emerge as the number one country by 2047 to become a superpower.

With the efforts of the PM, India rose to fourth largest economy in 11 years from being the 11th largest economy, the CM said.

He expressed confidence that the country will become the third largest economy by 2028 and attain the second position by 2038.

Naidu said that the NDA will win the Bihar assembly polls.

The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.