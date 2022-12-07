Andhra Pradesh: Jilted lover hacks medico to death, attempts suicide

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a jilted lover slit the throat of an MBBS student and then attempted suicide after she refused to marry him. The horrific incident has created a sensation in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

According to the details, the victim Tapaswi and accused Gyaneshwar belong to Krishnapuram and were in love with each other. The girl was pursuing her Bachelor of Dental Surgery and the boy is a software engineer.

There were differences that broke out between the two, on which the girl distanced herself. The accused started insisting the girl for marriage and she rejected the offer.

The BDS student who was staying in her friend’s room, Gyaneshwar reached there and had an argument with the girl. Suddenly in a state of grief, he attacked the girl with a surgical blade, slit her throat, and attempted to commit suicide by cutting the veins of his hands.

After receiving the information, the police reached there and took the student to the hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to injuries on the way. The accused was handed over to the police.

The police said that these two were in love for two years. There were differences between them for a few days. According to the police, the condition of the accused is out of danger.