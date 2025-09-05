Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Council to meet on Sep 18

He also summoned the Legislative Council at 10 am on September 18 in the Legislative Council Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati for its 48th session.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th September 2025 8:42 pm IST
AP governor s abdul nazeer
AP governor s abdul nazeer- PTI

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer convened the Legislative Assembly and Council on September 18.

The Legislative Assembly will meet at 9 am on Thursday (September 18) for its fourth session in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its fourth session,” said the Governor in his order.

