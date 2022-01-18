Andhra Pradesh logs 6,996 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th January 2022 7:09 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh 6,996 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 21,17,384.

During the last 24 hours, 1,066 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,66,762.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

There are currently 36,108 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

