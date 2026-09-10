Andhra Pradesh man dies after hitting median in Hyderabad

The body was initially shifted to Kondapur Government Hospital and later to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

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Andhra Pradesh man dies after hitting median in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old private employee died after the Royal Enfield motorcycle he was riding hit a road divider in Madhapur police station limits on Wednesday, September 9, night.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.20 pm when Polavarapu Tejas, 22, a native of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh, was riding the motorcycle with his friend Datti Mohit, 20, as pillion rider. They were travelling towards Metal Charminar from SS Premium PG at Bikshapathi Nagar when Tejas reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed into the road divider.

Tejas sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Mohit suffered minor injuries and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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The body was initially shifted to Kondapur Government Hospital and later to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tejas’s father, P Kanakaraju, the Madhapur police registered a case.

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