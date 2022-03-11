Andhra Pradesh: No Covid-19 deaths in 10 days

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th March 2022 6:58 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 445 million
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 134 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

For the 10th day in a row, the state did not report any death, according to a bulletin.

The gross positive cases touched 23,18,751, recoveries 23,03,361, and deaths remained at 14,729 for the past 10 days.

MS Education Academy

The number of active cases is 661, said the bulletin.

The districts of Srikakulam, Kurnool and Krishna did not report any fresh case in 24 hours while Guntur registered 11.

The remaining nine districts added less than six new cases each to the tally.

Only East Godavari district has 222 active cases while 10 districts have between 10 and 90 each.

The districts of Kurnool and Srikakulam saw six active cases each.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button