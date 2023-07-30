Andhra Pradesh Police rescue puppies after dog seeks help

Vijayawada: In a heartwarming gesture, Andhra Pradesh Police rescued puppies stranded in flood water after the mother dog followed cops seeking their help.

The incident occurred in NTR district, which is experiencing floods due to recent heavy rain.

The puppies were trapped in a flooded house and the mother dog was desperately looking for help.

Policemen from Vijayawada city police force who were busy rescuing people from marooned areas found a dog continuously following them and even crying.

The cops were curious to find out the reason. The distressed mother dog led them near a house which was submerged.

The policemen found its puppies in the house. The police personnel immediately rescued both the puppies.

A video shared by Andhra Pradesh Police on their Twitter handle on Sunday showed the rescue effort. The policemen washed the puppies with clean water and left them with their mother.

The video shows the dog thanking the policemen in its own way.

Director General of Police K.V, Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the Vijayawada city police for their act of humanity towards animals.

