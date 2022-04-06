Andhra Pradesh: Pothole kills YSRCP MPP from Krishna

Published: 6th April 2022
Hyderabad: A bad road led to the death of Prasanna Lakshmi, the MPP (Mandal Praja Parishad) of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday night in Unguturu, Krishna district.

After participating in the Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations at the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDO) office, she got on the bike with her husband to travel to a private function in the evening. During the journey, she fell off a bike due to an unexpected pothole on the Telaprolu-Anandapuram road.

According to media reports, The MPP met with serious injuries after the fall, and her husband got minor wounds. They were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital and she passed away on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment there.

Prasanna Lakshmi was unanimously elected as Telaprolu MPTC in 2021 and later took over as the MPP of Unguturu.

