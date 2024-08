Hyderabad: Cash worth over Rs 29 lakh was stolen from an SBI ATM in Ram Nagar near Anantapur town in Andhra Pradesh at midnight on Saturday, August 3.

Thieves who broke into the ATM compromised the machine using a gas cutter after spraying the CCTV camera with black paint.

Thieves stole ₹29 lakh cash from #SBI #ATM, by using gas cutter, after spray black paint on CCTV cameras in #Anantapur



Unidentified miscreants yet to be identified, first disabled the #CCTV cameras by spraying them with black paint and stole about ₹29 lakh cash from SBI ATM… pic.twitter.com/ATKCFZVK3z — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 4, 2024

On Sunday morning, the locals noticed the machine was broken and robbed and informed the police. Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.