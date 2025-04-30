Andhra Pradesh: Six killed in car crash in Nellore district

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

Kovuru: Six people died in a car crash in Nellore district on Wednesday. Of them, five were medical students, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm near a petrol pump on the highway near Pothireddypalem village, when the car lost control at a curve and rammed into a shop, killing a resident inside on the spot.

“Medical students were returning from a function when their car crashed into the shop,” police told PTI.

The second-year MBBS students from Narayana Medical College in Nellore were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment. One student remains in critical condition.

