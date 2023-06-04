Andhra Pradesh: Three killed as truck rams into temple

Published: 4th June 2023
8 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Road accidents (Representative image)

Amaravati: Three persons were killed when a truck rammed into a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred early Sunday morning near A. Kothapalle in Thondangi mandal. A truck loaded with gravel and heading towards Ontimamidi from Annavaram, hit a roadside water tank and then rammed into an adjacent temple.

Truck driver C. Rajasekhar, 28, cleaner K. Nagender, 23, and S. Lakshman Rao (48), who was sleeping in the temple, were killed on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

They suspect that the truck driver dozed off at the wheel resulting in the accident.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in another road accident in neighbouring Telangana.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle the two youth were riding hit a road divider in Jagtiyal town.

According to police, Gangadhar, a college student, died on the spot while his friend Kirpanand succumbed at the hospital.

