Andhra Pradesh to be single-use plastic free by June 2026

Macherla: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state will be made single-use plastic-free by June 2026.

Addressing people in Palnadu district, Naidu noted that the government has launched a campaign to rid Andhra Pradesh of plastic and make it pollution-free.

“The state will be transformed into a single-use plastic-free state by June 2026 through the single-use plastic-free movement,” he said while participating in a tank cleaning programme at Macharla as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra’ initiative.

Later, he addressed a public meeting and assured that the ‘Varikapudisela’ project, aimed at supplying water to 1.25 lakh acres and drinking water to one lakh people, would be completed.

Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government neglected irrigation projects, including the Polavaram project. He said the Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers would be linked to ensure water supply across the state.

The chief minister announced an additional Rs 50 crore for the Macherla municipality to develop it as a model town and added that drinking water would be supplied to all under the ‘Jal Jeevan’ mission. The initiative aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all rural households.

According to the government website, the programme also mandates source sustainability measures, including water recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

He appealed to people to participate in the ‘Swachh Andhra’ (Clean Andhra) programme and the plastic-free state movement.

Naidu said 85 lakh tonnes of garbage allegedly left by the previous government had been cleared and congratulated sanitation workers for achieving the target. He highlighted several innovative programmes for garbage collection, including distributing essential commodities in exchange for waste.

He added that waste-to-energy plants would soon be set up in Rajahmundry, Nellore, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

‘Swachatahi Seva’ (cleaning work) will continue till October 2, when the ‘Swachh Andhra’ awards, aimed at recognising sanitation workers for achieving cleanliness goals, will be presented.