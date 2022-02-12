Andhra Pradesh: Two lakh kilos of ganja to be burnt today

Koduru: Destruction program of seized dry Ganja, which is about 2 lakh kilos, by AP Police and SEB Visakhapatnam Dist., to be conducted through Drug disposal Committee at Koduru (V), Ankapalli Mandal.

The Director-General of Police, AP, and senior Police officers will attend the destruction program.

TWO LAKH kilos of #GANJA will be BURNT shortly in #AndhraPradesh. Apparently the largest in the country so far. Wondering how many ppl around would be HIGH. Must be like a big rave party🤣 I mean, they have drone cameras, speakers, sound systems,fancy tents

How do they even😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pc5oizPD4h — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 12, 2022

Print and electronic media have also been invited to cover the event. For the program, drone cameras, speakers, sound systems, and fancy tents have been made available.

Apparently, it will be the largest quantity which is being destroyed in one go.