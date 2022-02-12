Andhra Pradesh: Two lakh kilos of ganja to be burnt today

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 12th February 2022 11:06 am IST
ganja
Koduru: Destruction program of seized dry Ganja, which is about 2 lakh kilos, by AP Police and SEB Visakhapatnam Dist., to be conducted through Drug disposal Committee at Koduru (V), Ankapalli Mandal.

The Director-General of Police, AP, and senior Police officers will attend the destruction program.

Print and electronic media have also been invited to cover the event. For the program, drone cameras, speakers, sound systems, and fancy tents have been made available.

Apparently, it will be the largest quantity which is being destroyed in one go.

