Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt ignoring Rayalseema, says BJP

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Wednesday said that all the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led government has ignored the Rayalseema area.

“With the heavy rains in the state, all the projects are full. How much has the central government spent on Handri-Neeva in the last five years, and how much has the YSRCP government spent in 3 years?” asked Vishnu Vardhan, referring to the canal project that provides water for four Rayalseema districts.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh to get Rs 1.54 lakh cr investment in 2 years

Not a single project has been undertaken in Rayalaseema, he charged. “Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu should answer what has been spent on projects in the 3-year 6 lakh crore budget. Except political campaigning, nothing has been done in 38 months,” he added.

BJP demanded the release of a white paper on the projects and funds allocation. “There is no allocation of money from the funds Jagan receives from the New Development Bank (NDB),” he said.

“BJP will fight alone against the injustice done to Rayalaseema in terms of projects, and family parties are more dangerous than cancer,” he added.