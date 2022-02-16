Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 count up by 675

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 675 fresh cases of COVID-19, 2,414 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 23,14,502 positives, 22,88,989 recoveries and 14,705 deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined further to 10,808, it said.

East and West Godavari districts registered 143 and 130 fresh cases.

Four districts reported between 50 and 70 fresh cases each and two less than 10 each.

The remaining five districts added between 10 and 50 new cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.