Andhra Pradesh’s R-Day tableau showcases Prabhala Theertham festival

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh’s tableau that rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday, had a bullock cart in the front showcasing the festival of Prabhala Theertham which is celebrated during Makar Sankranti, the main theme of the float.

With traditional dancers on both sides, the tableau highlighted 450-year-old tradition and culture followed by residents of all villages in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh during Prabhala Theertham.

Tableau of Andhra Pradesh representing the Festival of Peasantry- Prabhala Theertham of Konaseema Region#RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/kzh1Ou7c5u — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2023

The festival entails taking out idols built of bamboo frames and decorated with colorful clothes, papers, feathers and Kathirkula (rice sheaves woven together signifying prosperity). The tableau showcased how these decorated bamboo arches with Lord Shiva’s idols on them are taken around in a huge procession from all villages.

People throng to the Prabhala Theertham and enjoy the celebration amid the bursting of firecrackers amid the playing of traditional musical instruments and Garaga folk dance, which was also at display on the tableau.