Andhra to be among Asia’s top tourist destinations by 2030

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh on Monday said the state aims to be positioned among Asia’s most attractive tourist destinations by 2030.

Durgesh will participate in the National Mission, chaired by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on October 14 and 15.

“Andhra Pradesh will be positioned among Asia’s most attractive tourist destinations by 2030,” Durgesh said in a press release.

The minister will present the state’s vision for implementing tourism-related initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, it added.

The two-day meeting will focus on developing 50 globally competitive tourist destinations across India and introducing performance-based incentives for states.

Andhra Pradesh’s delegation is expected to highlight policies promoting private investment, local economic growth, youth employment, and investor incentives in the tourism sector.

Durgesh will also outline initiatives to bring tourist destinations to international standards and enhance overall visitor experiences across the state.

He noted that with support from the Centre and the focus of the NDA coalition government, Andhra Pradesh has attracted tourism investments worth around Rs 12,000 crore.

The Centre plans to develop key destinations in ‘challenge mode’ and provide performance-based incentives for amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts, the release said.

Following the Udaipur meeting, Durgesh added, two or three new tourism projects may be sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh with the Centre’s approval.