The 55-year-old victim has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy. Of the rescued persons, three were members of the victim's family, while the fourth was a staffer of the houseboat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th December 2022 10:01 am IST
Andhra tourist dead as houseboat capsizes in Alappuzha
Representative Image

Kochi: A houseboat capsized in the back waters of Kerala’s Alappuzha on Thursday, which led to the death of a tourist from Andhra Pradesh, while four others on board were rescued.

The incident occurred when water gushed in through a leak at the bottom of the houseboat.

Following the capsize, all five were taken to a hospital, where the victim passed away.

Rescue operations were conducted by houseboats that was anchored near the one that sunk.

