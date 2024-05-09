Andhra: Vizag Salon offers free haircuts for anyone who votes!

Visakhapatnam: A salon in Vizag has come up with a unique way to woo citizens to vote by offering free haircuts. Malluvalasa Radhakrishna, the head of RK Smart salon located opposite Kancharapalem Mettu and Mutyalamma Temple in Visakhapatnam has launched the campaign to make voters aware of their rights.

Andhra Pradesh goes to vote on May 13, and with just few days to go before polling, Radhakrishna seems to be doing his bit to get more people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. One can only hope that the barber is able to keep up his promise and not tire out in case his salon is flooded with people claiming free haircuts,

The Vizag salon made the announcement of free haircuts with the intention of informing everyone about the importance of voting.

“Vote is our right and a weapon to safeguard the future of ours and the future generations. But the interest among some people to go out and vote on the election day is decreasing. To encourage the people to exercise their franchise, we are inviting people to come and get a free haircut after casting their vote on May 13. Our team will give a haircut to all those who will exercise their right and come that day,” said Radhakrishna from RK Salon in a video statement.

In Andhra, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will be taking on a joint opposition – the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).