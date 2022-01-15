Andhra’s Covid positivity rate spikes to nearly 14%

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 positivity rate reached nearly 14 per cent as the daily count jumped to 4,955 on Saturday.

The daily count has gone up over the previous day despite fewer tests conducted during the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. Saturday.

The state had reported 4,528 infections on Friday while 39,816 samples were tested. During the last 24 hours, health authorities tested 35,673 samples.

The positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent from 11.37 per cent the previous day.

This is the highest positivity rate in more than eight months. The active cases in the state also surged to 22,870.

One person succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 14,509

According to the state command control room, Visakhapatnam accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,103 followed by Chittoor (1,039) and Nellore (397). Four other districts also reported over 300 cases. West Godavari remained the only district to report fresh cases in double digits.

The 24-hour period also saw 397 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,64,331.

Health officials have already warned that the state may see a bigger surge after Sankranti celebrations.

Movement of people across the states and within the state for the festival is likely to lead to a spike in cases.

A large number of people from Andhra Pradesh, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places for Sankranti festivities

The Andhra Pradesh government has already announced night curfew from January 18 to January 31 to check the spread of Covid. The night curfew will be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.