Andrew Garfield thinks Tom Holland would be ‘incredible’ Oscars host

Washington: Actor Andrew Garfield gushed about his co-star Tom Holland potentially becoming the next Oscars host, saying he “would be absolutely brilliant”.

The ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ star spoke to People magazine after receiving a SAG Award nomination for his performance as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the Netflix film.

During the conversation, Garfield commented on the buzz surrounding Holland potentially hosting the 2022 Academy Awards.

“I think Tom is so charismatic and such an incredible performer and actor, and I think he’d be an incredible Oscars host. I think he would be absolutely brilliant,” Garfield said.

Garfield went on to tell People magazine that he believes Holland is “the kind of guy, if he put his mind to anything, he can do it.”

“And I would certainly be curious to see how he was as an Oscars host. He’s so charming and he’s such a showman and he’s such a song-and-dance triple-threat actor. I would be very, very confident in his confidence,” he said.

The Golden Globe-winning actor’s comments came after Holland told The Hollywood Reporter last month, “Of course I would host the f—ing Oscars” if he were asked, after originally saying he doesn’t “have the time” at the moment, citing a full work schedule.

“If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it,” Holland said.

On Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the Oscars would indeed return to a host after three years without one while speaking at ABC’s portion of the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour.