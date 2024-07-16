‘And…the journey begins’: Priyanka, Ankit get engaged in new MV

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been fans’ favourite couple ever since they starred in the popular show Udaariyaan. Though the duo has mentioned multiple times that there is nothing like a ‘relationship’ between them, their fans root for them ardently and fondly address them as PriyAnkit. Both even entered Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and ever since then their bond has become the talk of the town.

And now, Priyanka and Ankit have taken the internet by storm once again. This time for their college romance in YRF’s new music video ‘Baar Baar’ that has been released on July 16. The song has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Renuka Panwar.

Well, like always fans are going gaga over PriyAnkit’s chemistry in the album. One particular segment that is grabbing attention is where Ankit Gupta proposes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for marriage. She says ‘yes’ and both get engaged. The video ends with tagline, ‘And…the journey begins’.

Many fans are expressing their wish to see the couple getting married in real life soon. Watch the video below and see how fans are reacting to it.

Fans reactions.

Despite ongoing dating rumors, Priyanka and Ankit have consistently referred to their bond as pure ‘friendship’ and have never officially acknowledged a romantic relationship.