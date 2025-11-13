Angry wife smashes man’s car for not paying ‘pocket money’

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh‘s Bijnor district, a woman took a hammer to her husband’s car after he refused to give her household money.

The incident took place in Rammanwala village in Najijabad.

Her husband had allegedly refused to give her pocket money, which enraged her. She took out her anger by aggressively hitting the windows of his car while the mechanic recorded her video.

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a woman, furious after her husband refused to give her pocket money, took a hammer to his car and shattered its windows. pic.twitter.com/QFaKfEDyOv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 13, 2025

The car was parked at a mechanic’s at the time of the incident.

“Meri poori gadi todi kisne hamari? Kya ki badtameezi kar rahi ho app hamare saath. Video dekho haat nai uthaya maine.” (“Who broke my entire car? Why are you misbehaving with us? Look at the video — I didn’t raise my hand!)

According to the man recording the video, she is vandalising the car without any valid reason and acting on baseless claims.

When the garage mechanic tried to stop her, the woman paid no attention and went on smashing the car.

She hit the car’s windows even more while a stranger tried to resolve the conflict.

She was heard saying, “Yeh bande ne mere saath badtameezi kar rakhi hai.” (This man has misbehaved with me)

The woman repeatedly shouted the above statement and left.

A case has not been registered as the police have not yet responded to the viral video.