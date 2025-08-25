Angry women confront man over hijab insult in Moscow metro station

Two Muslim women stood up to a man who mocked their hijab in a metro station in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

Visibly angry, they confronted and charged at the man. The security personnel present at the metro intervened and brought the situation under control.

Videos of the confrontation quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention. Many viewers expressed support for women, commending their courage in standing up to public harassment.

In September last year, a Muslim woman documented how she was assaulted by a Russian woman. The attacker provoked her for being Muslim while telling her to leave and almost ripping off her hijab in the altercation. She was hit several times.