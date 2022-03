Fact checker and co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair on Monday, called out the multi-media news agency ANI for following school girls in Bengaluru to click their pictures while removing the Burka inside the school premises.

Why is @ANI following the girls to click their pics removing the Burka inside the school premises? This is pure harrasment. Shameless Journalism by so called 'South Asia's Leading multimedia news agency'. https://t.co/8D4tPGYoaF — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 28, 2022

ANI tweeted about the girls reaching the examination center to appear for the State’s SSLC exam today. Pictures of girls St. Joseph Convent High School were attached along with the tweet.

Subsequently, ANI deleted the tweet after getting called out by Mohammed Zubair.