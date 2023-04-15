Anil Kapoor breaks down, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who shared a very close bond with late Satish Kaushik hosted a musical night to remember the latter on his birth anniversary. Various B-Town celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azami, Rani Mukerji,Johnny Lever and others attended the event.

During the event several celebrities remembered the late actor and recalled their journey with him. Satish was paid tribute with love and music but what made the event more emotional was when Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher broke down in tears.

As Anil and Anupam Kher were very close to the late Satish Kaushik, they broke up during the event. Anupam Kher on the stage broke down when he requested Anil Kapoor to come on the stage and talk. Anil, who sat in the audience next to Rani Mukerji, also cried bitterly. He gestured continuously that he won’t go on stage.

Anupam told him, “You will have to come. No no, you have to come. That’s okay. I’m also dealing with it. I can’t deal with it alone.” He further said, “Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us. Anil has prepared a small audio-visual for Satish, we will see that. Then I will request Anil to come and talk.”

After Anupam Kher asked Anil to join him on stage, he said, “Heroes always cry, come and friends cry.” However, after walking a few steps, Anil broke down, gestured with his hand that he wouldn’t be able to join Anupam on stage, and returned to his seat. Anupam said, “Aaja (Come). Okay.” As he too started crying, Anupam said, “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaraha tha (Anil you are mad. I was going fine).”

Satish Kaushik’s rumoured girlfriend Neena Gupta also remembered him during the event. She said that when she was in tension , Satish proposed to her. Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.