Animal and Sam Bahadur movies leaked online on THESE websites

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated Bollywood film, “Animal,” made a successful debut in theatres on December 1, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences. The movie garnered substantial attention, achieving a remarkable start at the box office by reportedly earning over 110 crores worldwide on its first day, marking a significant milestone as one of Ranbir Kapoor’s hits.

Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived as news surfaced that less than 24 hours after its theatrical release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film fell victim to online piracy and was leaked on various platforms, potentially impacting its box office performance.

Ranbir Kapoor from Animal (Twitter)

According to reports, the has been leaked on various torrent sites. Reports indicate that the leaked version of “Animal” is available in high-definition quality on websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and more. Shockingly, the film is said to be circulating on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, resembling a regular forward.

Reportedly, Animal is not the only film affected, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur,’ which was also released on the same day, has reportedly faced a similar fate.

The film industry continues to grapple with the persistent issue of piracy, posing challenges to the box office success and filmmakers’ hard work. This year, other movies like ‘Tiger 3′, ’12th Fail’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, ‘Leo’, ‘The Nun II’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Kushi’ too were leaked online.