Animal BO collection tsunami: Ranbir Kapoor beats SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Cinephiles are heaping praise on Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol as the acting skills of the duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ are awesome. The movie is continuing the streak of breaking records at the box office despite being rated ‘A’ certificate. Moviegovers were seen chanting names of Ranbir and Bobby in the theaters as every scene of the movie was meticulously framed.

Animal Total WorldWide Box Office Collection

The ‘Animal’ film has emerged as the second film of the year, after Jawan, to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India and Rs 356 cr club worldwide within three days. It has surpassed big films like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

The movie minted Rs 72.50 crore in the domestic market on the third day and recorded more than 8.5 percent surge in daily box office earnings compared to the previous day. The craze of the movie is increasing day by day and it is predicted that it may break various records.

The movie’s three-day domestic net collection reached Rs 202.57 crore, while it was Rs 206.06 crore for SRK starrer ‘Jawan’. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has minted INR 356 crore worldwide. ”Skyrocketing all the expectations, #Animal shatters records with a mind-boggling 356 CR worldwide on its First Weekend!” , he tweeted.

The movie has created a hype and it will be worth watching whether it can surpass the records set by films like “Jawan,” “Gadar 2,” and “Pathaan” to become the highest-grossing film.