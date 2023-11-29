Animal: Changes made in Ranbir Kapoor’s movie, read plot here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer film ‘Animal’ has created much hype and the rage avatar of the actor has compelled various cinephiles to book the tickets in advance. The movie has minted INR 9.75 crores from advance bookings already and makers hope that it will be among the top hit movies of Ranbir Kapoor.

CBFC Report

The film as been rated in ‘A’ category by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime of the film is 203.29 minutes (3 hours and 23 minutes). It was earlier reported that CBFC would suggest many cuts in the film but Prasoon Joshi who is the chairperson of the CBFC himself certifited the movie and there are less cuts than as expected.

Reports suggest that two words have been replaced with more appropriate alternatives and two dialogues have been changed. It is also said that CBFC made a visual cut in the intimate scene of the movie that was a close up shot.

Animal Plot

A son’s devotion to his dad. The father, who is frequently away at work, is unable to understand the depth of his son’s affection. Strangely, the son and father fight because of his intense love and respect for their family. Ranbir Kapoor who is the son of Anil Kapoor in the film is so attached to his father but can’t express his love to his father.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor wears pricey jacket for Hyderabad event worth Rs…

The film is set to release on 1st of December and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in lead roles. As per reports, the budget of Animal is Rs 100 crores. Let’s wait and see how it will perform at the box office.