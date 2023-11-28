Ranbir Kapoor wears pricey jacket for Hyderabad event worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is generating buzz as he is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie ‘Animal’. Scheduled to hit screens on December 1, the film has been making waves, especially among South Indian audiences, thanks to the involvement of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In a grand promotional event held in Hyderabad on November 27, the city witnessed a star-studded night with Bollywood and Telugu cinema luminaries sharing the stage. Iconic director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu joined forces with lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight during the event with his dashing and handsome appearance. Wearing a mustard-coloured Prada blazer, he garnered praise for his cool look. However, what caught the attention of many was the reported cost of his suede bomber jacket alone, which is said to be a staggering Rs 4.35 lakh.

Ranbir’s love for the finer things in life is well-known, and his cool fashion sense continues to turn heads.