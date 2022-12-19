Animal Husbandry officials to brief Parl panel about lumpy skin disease

Delhi: The Parliament’s Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing will be briefed by Animal Husbandry Department officials on the Lumpy Skin Disease, affecting the county’s cattle.

“Briefing by the Representatives of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying) on the Subject – Spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in Cattle in the Country and issues related therewith,” the schedule of the committee, headed by BJP Lok Sabha member Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Gaddigoudar, said.

Cattle deaths due to the disease in the country during 2022 totalled 1,55,366, while the number of cases and vaccinations was 29,45,863 and 6,28,84,366, respectively, in this year.

Rajasthan was the worst-hit and reported the highest toll. Cases were also reported from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and J&K.