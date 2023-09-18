Animal: Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new poster of; fans hail it as ‘blockbuster’

The roaring teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, ie on Ranbir’s birthday

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th September 2023 12:31 pm IST
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new poster of; fans hail it as ‘blockbuster’
Animal poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ on Monday unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring the actor in a tantalising, statement look.

In the poster, we can see Ranbir donning formal attire- royal blue blazer, matching shirt, and completed the look with square shaped sunglasses. He is looking suave in a long hairstyle, with a cigarette in his mouth, and a lighter in one hand.

The poster features Ranbir in a never-seen-before rowdy avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: “He is elegant He is Wild… You will see his rage on September 28. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec”.

MS Education Academy

The roaring teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, ie on Ranbir’s birthday.

Ranbir’s character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity, and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.

The fans couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the look of Ranbir, and wrote: “DEKHO WOH AA GYA.” “Next blockbuster,” another wrote.

“Can’t say what is going to happen on its release. But the vibe is.”

“When a director like Sandeep vanga & an actor like Ranbir Kapoor collaborates…a masterpiece is made…,” commented another

“Wait and watch Ranbir Kapoor”gushed fans “Faadu poster haii boss.”

‘Animal’ is a classic saga that brings together Ranbir and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will release worldwide on December 1, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th September 2023 12:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button