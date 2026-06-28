Anirudh, Kavya Maran wedding rumours take new turn

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are once again making headlines. Their wedding rumours have been doing rounds for a long time, but the buzz became stronger after Anirudh’s uncle, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendra, spoke about it in a recent interview.

Are Anirudh and Kavya Maran Getting Married?

Speaking about Anirudh, Mahendra reportedly called him a soft and good-natured person. He also said that, from what he had heard, Anirudh and Kavya are going to get married.

What Did Y Gee Mahendra Say About Kavya Maran?

Y Gee Mahendra also praised Kavya Maran. He said she is not an ordinary girl and has the ability to handle a big team like Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also said that she has inherited her father’s business skills.

Actor #YGMahendran who is the relative of Anirudh, confirms that #Anirudh is going to marry #KavyaMaran soonpic.twitter.com/7FIwfS1qZc — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) June 28, 2026

His comments quickly went viral, especially among Anirudh fans, SRH fans and cricket followers.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of businessman Kalanithi Maran. She is the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is also connected with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

Kavya has become a very popular face during IPL matches because of her energetic reactions and strong support for SRH.

Fans Wait For Official Confirmation

Earlier, Anirudh had denied marriage rumours and asked fans not to spread unverified news. Even now, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has made any official announcement.

For now, the wedding news remains one of the most talked-about topics in South Indian cinema and cricket circles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the couple or their families will share an official update soon.