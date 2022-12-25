Ankit Tiwari latest Bollywood celebrity to invest in Danube Properties

Abu Dhabi: The Indian playback singer, music director and composer, Ankit Tiwari is the latest Bollywood celebrity to call Dubai home by investing in real estate — and through Danube Properties.

Ankit Tiwari, has purchased apartment in Danube Properties newly-launched twin-tower project Elitz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Ankit Tiwari chose Dubai to buy his first property outside his home country.

“I bought it because of Dubai’s proximity to India. It’s just three hour flight from Mumbai. Plus, many Bollywood celebrities already live in Dubai. Plus, I perform multiple times here in Dubai every year,” he said during the purchase of his apartment in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

Many celebrities from the Indian film industry have already made Dubai their second home, and many new rising stars also chose to buy property in Emirates.

Tiwari, join the bandwagon of celebrities including Kiku Sharda, Meet Brothers, Karan Kundra and Tejaswini Prakash who have found their ‘dream home’ in Danube projects.

Many A-category Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt among others have made Dubai their second home. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani also recently bought an expensive villa in Dubai.

Elitz— twin tower project

Danube Properties, has sold out Elitz, its fifth residential project in 2022 with a development value exceeding 550 million Dirham (Rs 12,36,94,54,982).

A twin-tower project to be developed on a 36,930 sqare feet plot, Elitz will feature a total of 268 studios, 203 one-bed, 65 two-bed and 13 three-bedroom flats and four duplexes.

With a built-up area of 695,000 square feet, Elitz stands connected to a podium complex that houses a car parking, community facilities as well as 284 retail units. It is due for handover in the fourth quarter of 2025.