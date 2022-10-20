Mukesh Ambani buys Dubai’s most expensive villa for Rs 1,350 cr; breaks own record

Abu Dhabi: Indian billionaire and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani has added yet another property to his Dubai real estate assets with his purchase of the most expensive villa at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island for a whopping USD 163 million (about Rs 1,350 crore).

According to a Bloomberg report, Ambani bought his villa at Palm Jumeirah villa last week from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya.

The Dubai Land Department revealed information about the deal without disclosing the identity of the buyer. At the same time, no information has been revealed officially from Alshaya and Reliance.

Mukesh Ambani has broken his previous record for the city’s most expensive residential real estate deal. In March 2022, Ambani bought the villa for his younger son Anant for a record USD 80 million.

The Bloomberg report also claimed that Ambani’s new villa in Dubai is located just a short walk from his son’s.

Palm Jumeirah is said to be one of the most expensive areas in Dubai. This area is also home to British footballers David Beckham and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island

On the other hand, if we talk about ‘Antilla’, Mukesh Ambani’s house located in Mumbai, then it is considered to be the most expensive house on earth. Antilla was completed in the year 2010 and is spread over 400,000 square feet.

Its cost is about USD 1 to 2 billion. The owner of Reliance Industries not only has expensive vehicles or houses but also has his own private plane.

According to Forbes, Reliance’s Chairman is the eighth richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 88.5 billion.