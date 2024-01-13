Annapoorani film promotes ‘love jihad’, ban Zee Studios: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: After the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani‘ (Literally meaning – Goddess of Food), starring Nayanthara, was recently removed from Netflix following accusations of hurting religious sentiments, BJP MLA T Raja Singh has criticised the film, alleging that it promotes love jihad.

According to Raja Singh, the film’s storyline revolves around a girl from a Hindu Brahmin family aspiring to become a chef amidst various challenges, “The lead character Farhan tells the girl that Lord Ramchandra also consumed meat. He even pressured her to cut meat and make Biryani,” said Singh.

Raja Singh further alleged that movies, like Annapoorani, are made to promote ‘Love Jihad’. “Farhan pressured her to read the Quran and make Biryani,” he added.

“I have heard that Zee Studios has apologised, but an apology will do nothing. We have seen many times that such films are being made to hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” said Singh and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ban Zee Studios and take action against such directors and actors who make such films.

Love jihad is a conspiracy theory pushed by Hindu extremists, which alleges that Muslim men woo Hindu women, trap and convert them.