Another actress refuses to work with Farhan Akhtar in Jee Le Zaraa

Mumbai: There has been a lot of buzz about Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa, ever since the film was announced in August 2021. The film, which is touted to be about three women who go on an adventurous road trip together, has kept on getting postponed for various reasons. A couple of days ago, reports suggested that Priyanka has left the project to focus on Citadel 2. And now another one of the cast members has left the film.

Yes, the Tiger actress, Katrina Kaif has reportedly taken a step back from the project.

Jee Le Zaraa New Cast Members

Following Priyanka and Katrina’s exit from the film, the buzz has it that the makers are now considering replacing them with Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani. For the unversed Anu and Kiara, both were in consideration for PeeCee’s role, but now it looks like they both might step in after all.

In addition, fans seem to lay in their choices and believe that Deepika Padukone would also make for a great addition to the cast. Many, obviously, also supported Kiara and Anushka as options.

When Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced, it had everyone excited. Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. However, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time due to a lack of coinciding dates from the stars.