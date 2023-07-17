Another big fight between two TOP Tollywood actors?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan made his much-anticipated Instagram debut post on Sunday. He shared a video reflecting on his experience in the Telugu industry. The post instantly went viral, with internet users complimenting his humility and gratitude to the film industry. The exclusion of a few big names, on the other hand, has left everyone wondering why.

Pawan’s decision to ignore his lifelong closest buddy, Ali, has piqued people’s interest. Ali, who has appeared in several of Pawan’s films, always shared a close relationship with the actor, whom he refers to as a brother. Given their tight relationship, fans were confused by their disappearance.

Similarly, Pawan chose not to include Sharrat Marar and Allu Aravind, two people with whom he has good relationships, heightening the mystery surrounding the post.

While the actor fondly remembers prominent Tollywood and Bollywood actors as well as newcomers, the missing names had fans speculating. Some believe it was an innocent blunder, while others believe there are deeper causes that have yet to be exposed. One question that popped up in fans minds was, ‘Is everything good between Pawan Kalyan and Ali?’

As fans wait for further clarifications from the superstar, the post continues to captivate the social media realm, sparking debate about the mystery behind the missing names.

On the professional front, PK would be next seen in the movie ‘BRO’.