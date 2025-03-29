Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Myanmar

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Friday at 11:56 pm (local time), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of magnitude: 4.2, On: March 28, 2025, 23:56:29 IST, Latitude: 22.15 N, Longitude: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E.

Earlier on Friday, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time).

The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok.

Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake’s intensity.

According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.

In a post on X, NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.2, On: March 28, 2025, 11:50:52 IST, Latitude: 21.93 N, Longitude: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

The earthquake at around 11:50 a.m. IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later.

The NCS said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, saying that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth’s surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Although Myanmar is an earthquake-prone country, there has not been proposed an official national seismic hazard map.

Due to the collision between the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates, Myanmar is an area with a high seismic hazard level.

According to the earthquake parameters summarised by the International Seismological Centre around 140 events with magnitude greater than or equal to 3.0 have taken place in Myanmar and its vicinity every year from 1990 to 2019. Thus, it is evident that Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

–IANS

khz/