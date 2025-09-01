Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

A Palestinian journalist working for Al-Quds Today TV was killed along with her husband and children in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their apartment in Gaza City on August 31.

The victim, identified as Islam Abed, is the latest journalist to lose her life in the conflict. Her death brings the total number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of conflict on October 7, 2023, to 247, according to the Gaza Media Office.

ارتقاء الصحفية "إسلام عابد"، مراسلة قناة "القدس اليوم"، في مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/TTY5vDyYUA — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 31, 2025

The media office condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a deliberate attack on Palestinian journalists aimed at suppressing the Palestinian narrative and silencing the truth. The office held Israel and its allies responsible for these violations, labelling the attacks as war crimes, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The conflict intensified after Hamas militants launched an assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, firing thousands of rockets and taking hostages.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a prolonged military campaign. Despite UN Security Council calls for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza.

The humanitarian impact has been devastating, with nearly 63,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed and over 159,490 injured. On the Israeli side, approximately 1,200 people have died, and over 250 hostages remain captive.

At least 33 civilians were reported killed since dawn alone amid ongoing Israeli bombardments.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza also reported worsening famine conditions. In the past 24 hours, nine people, including three children, died due to malnutrition, bringing the total number of deaths linked to hunger to 348, of which 127 were children, Wafa News Agency reported.

Since the International Committee of the Red Cross (IPC) declared famine in Gaza on August 22, at least 70 deaths have been confirmed, including 12 children.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include the latest casualty figures, famine-related deaths, and the toll on journalists in Gaza.