Another snow spell in higher reaches of Himachal, widespread rains in low hills

Shimla: Higher reaches and tribal areas in Himachal Pradesh received another spell of snow, while widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, the Meteorological Department here said Tuesday.

Kadhrala received 22 cm of snow, Kufri 2 cm and Sangla 1 cm.

Pachhad was wettest in the state with 94 mm of rains, followed by Solan 63 mm, Sangraha 55 mm, Renuka 54 mm, Jatton Barrage 53 mm, Rajgarh 50 mm, Dharmshala 49 mm, Saloni 45 mm, Kufri and Sarahan 42 mm each.

Karsog received 41 mm of rain, Kotkhai 38 mm, Rohru 37 mm, Kandaghat 36 mm, Mashobra 35 mm, Shimla 33 mm, Rampur 32 mm, Arki 30 mm, Chaupal 29 mm, Kumarsain 28 mm, Nahan 26 mm, Wangto and Jubbarhatti 23 mm each, Sundernagar 22 mm, Gohar 21 mm, Janjheli, Kheri and Bijahi 20 mm each.

The local MeT office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in low and mid hills on March 24 and thunderstorm and lightning on March 23 and 25. It also predicted a wet spell in the region till March 27.

Keylong was coldest in the night with a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

As many as 24 roads including 15 in Lahaul and Spiti, three each in Chamba and Kullu, two in Kangra and one in Shimla district are closed for vehicular traffic. These roads are in remote areas. About 37 transformers and five water schemes have been disrupted.

The rain deficit in March (March 1 to 21) has reduced from 70 per cent on Monday to 57 per cent on Tuesday as the state received 34.7 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 79.9 mm.