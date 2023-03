Telangana: 11 Trains cancelled due to work at Nagarsol station

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) on Sunday announced the cancellation of five trains and a partial cancellation of six trains due to a traffic block.

The traffic block was caused by the non-interlocking work at Nagarsol station in Parbhani – Manmad section, said a press release on Sunday.

Cancelled trains:

Jalna – Nagarsol (07497) train services cancelled on March 19 and March 26

Jalna – Nagarsol (07493) train services cancelled on March 22 and March 24

Nagarsol – Jalna (07494) train services cancelled on March 19, 22, 24 and March 26

Jalna – Nagarsol (07491) train services cancelled on March 20, 21 March and 23

Nagarsol – Jalna (07492) train services cancelled on March 20, 21 March and 23

Partially cancelled trains: