Another SSC question paper ‘leaked’ on WhatsApp in Telangana

Hyderabad: Exam question papers ‘leak’ saga seems to continue in the state with another SSC paper being leaked on Whatsapp, minutes after the exam began.

According to reports, the SSC exam paper in the second language Hindi was allegedly leaked at an exam centre in Warangal just as the exam commenced at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Following allegations of the SSC Public Examination Hindi question paper leak in the erstwhile Warangal district, the School Education department has called for a detailed report from the officials concerned.

On day one of the exams, Monday, the Telugu question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a teacher who was on duty as an invigilator at an exam centre at a government school in Tandur, Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, in Adilabad, a bundle containing answer sheets for the SSC examination went missing while being shifted from a centre to the bus stand in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Police said the bundle, consisting of 30 answer sheets, went missing, following which a case was registered.

Education department officials said the answer sheets went missing after handing over them to the postal department. A total of 1,011 students appeared for the examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters.