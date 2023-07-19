Another Telugu actor takes acting break due to health issues

Hyderabad: After Samantha, another Tollywood actor has announced sabbatical. It is Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej who has decided to take a six-month break from acting.

For the unversed, the actor had a terrible time after being involved in a bike accident in September 2021 in Hyderabad, spending months in bed, enduring many surgeries, and nearly slipping into a coma. He is now looking forward to returning stronger for his fans.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is the nephew of celebrities Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, informed the press. “There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for all my movies. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely,” Sai said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

In a similar spirit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too recently declared her acting break. Sources close to the actress confirmed her sabbatical and said that she wants focus on her health first. She is suffering from an inflammatory illness called myositis.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be featured in Kushi, a Bollywood web series co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, and Citadel, a Bollywood web series co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen in the BRO film, alongside Pawan Kalyan.